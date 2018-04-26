Call For CBI Probe In Kathua Rape Case Justified, Says Bar Council Panel Jammu and Kashmir police said the 8-year-old child in Kathua was subjected to horrific tortures to scare off the nomadic Bakerwal community, to which she belonged, from Jammu's Hindu majority areas.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT A juvenile had allegedly played a key role in rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua. (File) New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir lawyers did not obstruct justice in the Kathua rape case and their demand for a CBI investigation into the matter is "justified" the Bar Council of India told the Supreme Court today. The Council said these were the conclusions of a probe team it sent to the state. The team, led by a retired High Court judge, has submitted a report that gave a clean chit to the lawyers. The top court had earlier pulled up the Jammu lawyers for obstructing the legal process.



The protests by the lawyers had been one of the key fallouts of the shocking gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old child in the state, that has triggered a nationwide outrage.



The state police said the child was subjected to horrific tortures to scare off the nomadic Bakerwal community, to which she belonged, from Jammu's Hindu majority areas.



In Jammu and Kashmir, the case, however, triggered a backlash, with a groundswell of support for the accused. It was alleged that the state's lawyers' were a part of that section and had not allowed the filing of chargesheet in the case.



Deepika Rajawat, who is representing the child's family, complained that members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association had threatened her, demanding that she does not appear in the case.



Denying her allegations, the association has told the Supreme Court that her statements are "contradictory".



The association also said they were being unfairly portrayed as communal in the national media. Their demand for a CBI inquiry was meant to ensure justice in the case and their protest was against the illegal presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu.



