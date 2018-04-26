Call For CBI Probe In Kathua Rape Case Justified, Says Bar Council Panel

The protests by the lawyers had been one of the key fallouts of the shocking gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old child in the state, that has triggered a nationwide outrage.
The state police said the child was subjected to horrific tortures to scare off the nomadic Bakerwal community, to which she belonged, from Jammu's Hindu majority areas.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the case, however, triggered a backlash, with a groundswell of support for the accused. It was alleged that the state's lawyers' were a part of that section and had not allowed the filing of chargesheet in the case.
Deepika Rajawat, who is representing the child's family, complained that members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association had threatened her, demanding that she does not appear in the case.
The association also said they were being unfairly portrayed as communal in the national media. Their demand for a CBI inquiry was meant to ensure justice in the case and their protest was against the illegal presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu.