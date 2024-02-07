Calcutta High Court Stays Order To Form Special Team To Probe Attack On Raiding Officers

The court directed that the matter will be heard again on March 6.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed a single bench order for forming a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the West Bengal Police to probe an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials last month.

The division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered the stay on an appeal by the ED which sought that only the CBI conduct the investigation.

On January 5, the ED officials were attacked by a huge mob when they went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam case in the state.

The division bench ordered a stay on the directions of the single bench.

The single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta had directed the formation of an SIT headed by one SP rank officer each from the CBI and the state police to investigate the attack.

The ED, in its prayer, claimed that the state police would not be able to hold an independent probe since a minister is allegedly involved in the scam, in which the central agency has claimed that Rs 10,000 crores are involved.

