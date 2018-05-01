High Court Questions New Panchayat Poll Date Set By Bengal Election Body Last week, the West Bengal State Election Commission had set May 14 as the date for panchayat polls.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Calcutta high court has asked state election commission to give details of security arrangements Kolkata: There is a question mark yet again over the date set by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) for panchayat polls. And raising that question is the Calcutta High Court.



Last week, the commission had



The final call will be taken by the division bench headed by the chief justice of Calcutta High Court on May 4. The SEC has to submit all reports on security arrangements to the court first.



While the lawyer representing the state election commission stated that the body had done everything legally required, opposition parties had gone to court questioning security arrangements.



The opposition BJP has pointed out that in 2013, panchayat polls were held in five phases. This year, too, the SEC had originally announced a three phase poll on May 1, 3 and 5. So why a one-day poll now? "Not possible without central forces," said a BJP leader. "Especially after 34 per cent of seats have already won by the Trinamool without contest."



The CPM said the court had ordered "meaningful" discussions between Opposition parties and the SEC. But the talks had been perfunctory, the party claimed, and the court pointed that out to the SEC.



"The opposition wanted polls on May 14 cancelled or stayed. But nothing of the kind happened. The date is there but yes subject to the court's approval," said Trinamool lawmaker and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee.



Trouble over panchayat polls erupted almost immediately after filing of nominations began April 2. The opposition claimed their candidates could not file nominations because of Trinamool terror tactics. The SEC announced an additional nomination filing day but then



The court ordered that an additional nomination filing day must be given. It was April 23. But one person was killed in violence even on that day.



The state government insisted that polls be held before Ramzan. The SEC then announced May 14 as polling date but has not announced a counting day yet.



Meanwhile, after withdrawal of nominations ended on Saturday and 34.2 per cent seats were found to have been



May 4 will be crucial. There are apprehensions that the polls may be rescheduled once again.



There is a question mark yet again over the date set by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) for panchayat polls. And raising that question is the Calcutta High Court.Last week, the commission had notified May 14 as the poll date . But Justice Subrata Talukdar observed the SEC's "homework" on security arrangements was unsatisfactory, that it had not informed the division bench about those arrangements. So as of now, May 14 can only be a "proposed poll date" and not final.The final call will be taken by the division bench headed by the chief justice of Calcutta High Court on May 4. The SEC has to submit all reports on security arrangements to the court first.While the lawyer representing the state election commission stated that the body had done everything legally required, opposition parties had gone to court questioning security arrangements.The opposition BJP has pointed out that in 2013, panchayat polls were held in five phases. This year, too, the SEC had originally announced a three phase poll on May 1, 3 and 5. So why a one-day poll now? "Not possible without central forces," said a BJP leader. "Especially after 34 per cent of seats have already won by the Trinamool without contest."The CPM said the court had ordered "meaningful" discussions between Opposition parties and the SEC. But the talks had been perfunctory, the party claimed, and the court pointed that out to the SEC."The opposition wanted polls on May 14 cancelled or stayed. But nothing of the kind happened. The date is there but yes subject to the court's approval," said Trinamool lawmaker and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee.Trouble over panchayat polls erupted almost immediately after filing of nominations began April 2. The opposition claimed their candidates could not file nominations because of Trinamool terror tactics. The SEC announced an additional nomination filing day but then rolled back its own order The court ordered that an additional nomination filing day must be given. It was April 23. But one person was killed in violence even on that day.The state government insisted that polls be held before Ramzan. The SEC then announced May 14 as polling date but has not announced a counting day yet. Meanwhile, after withdrawal of nominations ended on Saturday and 34.2 per cent seats were found to have been won by Trinamool unopposed , the Opposition was back in court over security concerns in a one-day poll situation.May 4 will be crucial. There are apprehensions that the polls may be rescheduled once again. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter