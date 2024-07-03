Cabinet Committees Under Modi 3.0 Announced. See Full List

New Delhi:
The Appointments Committee has only two members - PM Modi and Amit Shah. (FILE)
The government today formed various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs. Union Ministers from the BJP and its NDA partners like Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are among the members of these committees.
Full List Of The Cabinet Committees:
1. Appointments Committee Of Cabinet
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
2. Cabinet Committee On Accommodation
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry
Special Invitee
- Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
3. Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs
- HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy lndustries; and Minister of Steel
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry
- Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
4. Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation
- Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs
- Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs
- CR Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti
Special lnvitees
- Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
- L Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
5. Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry
- Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
- Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation
- Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development
- Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs
- G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
6. Cabinet Committee on Security
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs
7. Cabinet Committee on lnvestment and Growth
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry
- Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
- Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles
- AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and lnformation Technology.
- Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing lndustries
Special lnvitees
- Rao lnderjit Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
- Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
8. Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry
- Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education
- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
- Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism
- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Special lnvitee
- Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education