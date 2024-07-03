Cabinet Committees Under Modi 3.0 Announced. See Full List

The Appointments Committee has only two members - PM Modi and Amit Shah. (FILE)

The government today formed various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs. Union Ministers from the BJP and its NDA partners like Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are among the members of these committees.

Full List Of The Cabinet Committees:

1. Appointments Committee Of Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

2. Cabinet Committee On Accommodation

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry

Special Invitee

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3. Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy lndustries; and Minister of Steel

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

4. Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation

Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs

CR Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti

Special lnvitees

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

L Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

5. Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs

G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

6. Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

7. Cabinet Committee on lnvestment and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles

AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and lnformation Technology.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing lndustries

Special lnvitees

Rao lnderjit Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8. Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports



Special lnvitee