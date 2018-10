The cabinet meeting where rail bonus was disccused was chaired by PM Modi. (Representational)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2,044.31 crore for 78 days productivity linked bonus to about 11.91 lakh non-gazetted railway officials.

The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in Delhi after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Each employee under this head would get about Rs 17,951 for 78 days," Mr Prasad said.