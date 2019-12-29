'Massive Protest' If PM Inaugurates 'Khelo India': Assam Students Body

CAA Protests: Young demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Guwahati (AFP File Photo)

In a bid to intensify its agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, the powerful All Assam students Union or AASU has decided to launch massive protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Assam's Guwahati to flag off the 'Khelo India' games, scheduled to be held in the city from January 9 till January 22.

"After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, the prime minister is likely to visit Assam for the first time. If he visits for the "Khelo India", there will be a massive protest," AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Apart from the "Khelo India" games, AASU also said they would be keeping a "close watch" on the upcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5, reported PTI.

Earlier, Assam minister and BJP heavy-weight Himanta Biswa Sarma has 'invited' the AASU leadership for an open debate over contentious issues affecting the state, including the Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

AASU advisor Sammujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya hit back at Mr Sarma saying the student's union will only have a debate with PM Modi.

"We are ready for the debate, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes down for the same. He, however, can take along Union Home Minister or the State BJP leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma. The level of debate over the issue of such magnitude should not be scaled down for the greater interest of the people of Assam," Mr Bhattacharyya told reporters at Guwahati.

Announcing this while addressing the press today, the AASU leadership stated that on January 31, the student body will extend its support to government employees opposing the Citizenship law.

On January 1, the AASU has called for state-wide tributes to 5 of those who died during firing by police during protests over the Citizenship law.

From January 3 till January 11, the AASU will stage state-wide protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which will involve collaborations with folk artistes as well.

(With Inputs From PTI)