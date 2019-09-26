Karnataka Bypolls Deferred Till Top Court Decides On Disqualified MLAs

The by-elections were expected to be held on October 21 and the results were due by October 24

By-elections on 15 assembly seats in Karnataka -- where the MLAs were disqualified earlier this year for rebelling and bringing down the earlier Congress-JDS government - will be deferred. The Election Commission today told the Supreme Court that it has decided to postpone the election so the Court can take a call on the petitions of the disqualified MLAs who have challenged the Speaker's decision.

The by-elections were expected to be held on October 21 and the results were due by October 24.

By-elections were supposed to be held in the state if the court decided to uphold the disqualifications. But last week, the Commission announced the by-elections, setting the date along with the state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The MLAs were disqualified in July by then Speaker K R Ramesh when they resigned, allowing the BJP to challenge the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular, and stake claim to power.

The disqualified MLAs then approached the court, challenging the Speaker's order, which , they said, was "arbitrary" and "unreasonable".

The petitioners say the action of the Speaker was "arbitrary" and "unreasonable".

They contended that the Speaker was abusing his powers under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution says legislators may be disqualified on grounds of defection. They said disqualifying them till the dissolution of the house is a breach of their fundamental right to carry on any trade, business and profession guaranteed under the Articles 19 and 21.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.