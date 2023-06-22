BYJU's Denies Reports Of 3 Board Members Stepping Down

A Byju's spokesperson denied media reports of the resignations.

Three board members of Indian startup Byju's have stepped down amid the edtech company's disagreement with lenders, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu have resigned, the sources said.

A Byju's spokesperson denied media reports of the resignations. Ravishankar and Wu did not immediately respond to calls and messages and Dreisenstock was not reachable.

