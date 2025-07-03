Amitabh Kant To Join IndiGo Board As Non-Executive Director

Domestic carrier IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday announced the appointment of former Niti Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director to its board.

A career bureaucrat, Kant had resigned as India's G20 Sherpa last month.

His appointment to the board is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

"IndiGo is delighted to welcome Amitabh Kant as a Board member. Kant is a distinguished personality with rich administrative experience at the national and global levels. His leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion," said Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IndiGo.

IndiGo's team can leverage its broad-based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030, Mehta added.

During his stint at Niti Aayog, Kant served in several key roles, including Director on the Board of the National Highways Authority of India and Member of India's National Statistical Commission.

"I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce, driving tourism, trade, and investment, while linking people, markets, and opportunities across borders. I look forward to contributing to IndiGo and India's next chapter of trade, tourism, and economic growth," Kant said on his appointment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)