By Hook Or By Crook: Man Robs Three Houses To Fund Maha Kumbh Travel

A Delhi man took a drastic route to fund his trip to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj - he committed theft in three houses. Arvind alia Bhola stole expensive items and jewellery from three houses in Dabri's Rajpuri on January 17.

On questioning by the Delhi Police's burglary cell in Dwarka, Arvind said he and his friends wished to visit the spiritual congregration. He also told the police that his father is a labourer, his mother works as a house maid and he has seven siblings, making it difficult for them to plan such travels.

However, this is not the first time Arvind has committed theft. 16 cases of theft and burglary are registered against him and he was arrested for the first time in 2020. Amid poverty, he allegedly turned to stealing to sustain his drug addiction.