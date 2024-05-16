Man Behind Mumbai Billboard That Collapsed Arrested From Udaipur

Bhavesh Bhinde had been on the run since the incident occurred. (File)

Bhavesh Bhinde, a businessman whose company was responsible for installing the billboard that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, was arrested from Rajasthan's Udaipur today.

A case had been fined against Bhavesh Bhinde after the billboard erected by his company collapsed during a storm in Mumbai, leading to the deaths of 14 and injuring at least 74 others.

Bhavesh Bhinde, the wanted accused in the FIR, had been on the run since the incident occurred. He already has over 20 cases against him, including one of rape.

The 120X120-foot hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar on Monday was so large that it made it to the Limca Book of Records. According to the BMC, billboards larger than 40 x40 feet are not permitted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the government would cover the medical costs of those injured and will give ₹ 5 lakh in compensation to the families of those killed in the accident.

Following the Ghatkopar hoarding incident, BMC announced that no new hoardings would be allowed in Mumbai at this time; irrespective of whether the advertisement board is in any government or private premises. These instructions are mandatory to follow.

The crucial decision was made by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani at a meeting with officials from many agencies that took place at BMC headquarters.

The Municipal Corporation Administration has ordered the Railway Administration to remove illegally sized billboards in Ghatkopar to prevent a repeat of similar incidents.

