Businessman Shot Dead, Government Engineer Stabbed In Two Murders In Bihar

Mohammad Mumtaz, a junior engineer, was killed in front of his wife and children by the robbers who decamped with valuables from his house in Muzaffarpur.

Businessman Shot Dead, Government Engineer Stabbed In Two Murders In Bihar
Muzaffarpur/Patna:

A government engineer was allegedly stabbed to death by robbers in front of his family in Muzaffarpur, while a 50-year-old businessman was shot dead in Patna, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Mumtaz, a junior engineer, was stabbed to death at his house in Madipur in the Kazi Mohammadpur police station area around 3 am, they said.

Mumtaz was killed in front of his wife and children by the robbers who decamped with valuables from his house, they added.

"Police immediately reached the spot and took Mumtaz to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead," said Muffarpur's SP (City) Kota Kiran Kumar.

"Police have recovered the weapon of offence from the spot. Forensic experts and a dog squad have been engaged to assist the investigators," he said.

In Patna, businessman Ajeet Kumar was shot dead in the Khagaul area on Sunday night.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," SP City (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Kumar's wife owns a school in the Danapur area of the city, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

