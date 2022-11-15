Bus On Way To President Murmu's Event Overturns In Madhya Pradesh, 1 Dead

The accident took place at Pakariya village under Umariapan police station limits. (Representational)

A man was killed and 39 other people injured when a bus ferrying them to participate in a 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme in Shahdol overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district today morning, an official said.

The bus was carrying residents of Khudawal village panchayat in neighbouring Jabalpur district to Shahdol for the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme, which is to be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu, Katni Collector Avi Prasad said.

The accident took place at around 8 am at Pakariya village under Umariapan police station limits, about 45 km from the Katni district headquarters, he said.

A 22-year-old person, identified as Ashu Kol, died on the spot while 39 others suffered injuries, he said.

The injured were provided initial treatment at a Public Health Centre in Umariapan and later referred to Jabalpur for further treatment, he said adding that the injured persons were out of danger.

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme has been organised in Shahdol district to mark the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda.

