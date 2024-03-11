Bus Goes Up In Flames After Touching Live Wire In UP, Several Feared Dead

Several people are feared dead after a bus caught fire in UP's Ghazipur

Several people are feared dead after a bus came in contact with a live wire and went up in flames, turning a joyous wedding procession into a scene of sorrow in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh today.

The bus, reports say, had at least 30 passengers on board when it was moving towards a temple - the wedding venue. Attempts are now being made to douse the fire.

Shocking visuals from the spot showed tall flames raging as local residents struggle to put out the fire.

As the situation unfolds, emergency responders and authorities have been mobilized to the scene to provide assistance and support to those affected. The full extent of the tragedy is yet to be determined, as efforts to contain the fire and attend to the injured continue.