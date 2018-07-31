Bus Catches Fire After Being Hit By Truck In Jharkhand, 24 Injured

The police have restricted the movement of vehicles in and around the accident spot.

At least 24 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned and caught fire after a collision with a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

The incident occurred when the truck rammed into the bus from behind last night, the police said, adding that the bus overturned and caught fire under the impact of the collision.

The fire spread rapidly and took three vehicles, including an LPG-cylinder laden truck, in its fold, sources said, adding traffic on the highway was restricted following the incident.

At least 24 bus passengers were injured after the bus overturned and caught fire, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ramgarh, Radha Prem Kishore said.



The injured bus passengers were rushed to nearby hospital, he said adding that five of the injured were referred to hospital in Ranchi while the others have been discharged.

Vehicular traffic between Ranchi and Ramgarh has been diverted on National Highway 33 near Chutupalu valley in Ramgarh district in view of the incident, police said.

The police have restricted the movement of vehicles in and around the spot because an LPG cylinder-laden truck had overturned this afternoon near the spot after colliding with a car.

Though the police claimed that no loss of life was reported in the incident as yet, locals claimed one person was killed in the collision between the truck and the car.

The road traffic between Ranchi and Ramgarh on National Highway 33 has been diverted via Gola and Patratu in view of the fire that first broke out after an collision between a bus and a truck, he said.

Superintendent of Police, A Vijaya Laxmi told PTI that the traffic has been diverted on either side via Patratu and Gola.

She said we are waiting for the gas to burn completely and already pressed fire fighters in the service to bring the fire under control.

An Indian Oil Corporation team have also reached the spot, police added.