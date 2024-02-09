Bunkers Put Up By Cops In Imphal Dismantled By Women's Group

The bunkers were installed as part of the security measures, said a senior cop

Two of the bunkers in Imphal city and surrounding areas were destroyed on Friday by women's group Meira Paibis, who suspect that the security personnel would utilise the fortifications to suppress the people's movement in the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The women's group dismantled two of the structures - one at Uripok and the other at Sagolband Tera area - soon after they were set up.

A senior police officer said the bunkers were installed as part of the security measures taken up by the government to maintain law and order.

"The bunkers are installed for the security and safety of the public. The dismantled ones would again be installed," said the officer, adding that the new bunkers don't mean that violence will escalate in Imphal city.

In another development, the state cabinet enhanced the allowance for the state forces deployed in "vulnerable areas."

"The State Cabinet approved to increase the allowances for our brave Manipur Police Commando and other State forces in vulnerable areas," Chief minister N Biren Singh posted on Facebook.

"Effective immediately, the allowance for Manipur Police Commando will be increased by Rs 5,000, while the State forces in vulnerable areas will receive an increment of Rs 3,000," the Chief Minister added.