Minister Allegedly Slaps, Abuses Rajasthan Official, Colleagues Protest

Rajasthan State Electricity Board's staffers protest in support of their colleague JP Meena.

A Rajasthan minister has been accused of slapping and abusing an engineer of the State Electricity Board. Employees of the board held protests in Bundi town, 200 km from Jaipur, in support of their colleague.

The power board's executive engineer JP Meena has alleged that Ashok Chandana, a minister with multiple portfolios in the newly-formed Congress government, assaulted him on Monday night.

"He verbally abused and slapped me. He also held my collar," said the engineer.

In his complaint, Mr Meena wrote that the minister lost his cool after he came to know that a suspended employee had been reinstated. He added that his explanation was dismissed by the minister.

"Minister (Ashok Chandana) came and asked why I reinstated a staffer who he wanted suspended. When I tried to explain to him, he said that only his orders will be followed in Hindoli," Mr Meena told news agency ANI.

Sitting with his fellow colleagues in protest, Mr Meena said, "We demand justice, police must take action against the minister."



(With Inputs From ANI)