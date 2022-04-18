"Dangerous Politics Of Bulldozers": Plea In Supreme Court Over Riot Cases

Bulldozer row: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind said there has been an increase in demolition of properties. (File)

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has moved the Supreme Court against employing bulldozers to raze down the houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence.

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has urged the Supreme Court to issue appropriate direction to the Union of India and all states that no lasting precipitative action be taken against any accused in any criminal proceedings and issue directions that residential accommodation cannot be demolished as a punitive measure.

In a tweet, President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Arshad Madani, said, "Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities especially Muslims under the guise of crime prevention in BJP-ruled states."

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, in its petition, said there has recently been an increase in the incidents of demolition of residential and commercial properties by government administration in several states as a punitive measure towards persons purportedly involved in criminal incidents such as riots.

"In response to alleged acts of violence, the administration in several states has been employing bulldozers to raze down the houses of persons suspected to be involved in such acts/ incidents. A number of ministers and legislators, including the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the state of Madhya Pradesh, have made statements advocating such acts and especially threatened the minority groups with the destruction of their homes and commercial properties in case of riots," the petition read.

According to the petition, resorting to such measures/ actions is against the Constitutional ethos and the criminal justice system, as also in violation of the rights of accused persons.

"Such measures by the governments undermine the criminal justice system of our country, including the important role of the courts. The legal process, including the pre-trial and trial stage, is hindered by these acts of the state, therefore, immediate action is needed to prevent such incidents from repeating," the petitioner said, urging the Supreme Court to step in to stop the situation from escalating any further and also prevent such acts from being repeated in other states as well.

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has sought directions that any commercial property cannot be demolished as a punitive measure. It also sought the court to issue directions to provide training to police personnel in handling communal riots and situations where populations become restive.

The petitioner also urged to issue directions that ministers, legislators and anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation should be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication until determination by a criminal court publicly or through any official communication until determination by a criminal court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)