"Supreme Court Is Not A Chief Justice-Centric Court": BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai reaffirmed the Supreme Court's commitment to transparency in judicial appointments during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bombay Bar Association. He emphasised that the court is working to dispel the perception that the Supreme Court is "CJI-centric."

Speaking at the Bombay High Court in an event organised by the Bombay Bar Association, CJI Gavai highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure a more inclusive and transparent appointment process. He noted that this approach had been strengthened since the tenure of Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

"...We have tried to dispel the impression that the Supreme Court is a CJI-Centric court," CJI Gavai said. "In the interest of the institution, from the period of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, we have tried to infuse more transparency in the matter of appointments."

He shared that the court had recently interviewed 54 candidates and recommended around 36 appointments. He assured that the selection process would continue to be transparent while ensuring fair representation from all sections of society.

"For the last three days, on the first two days, we held interviews with about 54 candidates, and yesterday we have recommended around 36 appointments...I must assure you that we will ensure that we adopt a complete process of transparency while ensuring that representation is given to all sections of society. The merit will never be compromised," he added.

Addressing the issue of case pendency, CJI Gavai acknowledged it as a serious challenge. He attributed one of the significant causes of pendency to judicial vacancies and assured that steps are being taken to address them.

"Pendency is a huge issue. We are trying to work on it. One of the reasons for dependency is the vacancies which are not filled up. This is the third function in Nagpur that has flagged an issue about interference in the functioning of the college. I must assure you that we will ensure that we will adopt a complete process of transparency. While ensuring that the representation is given to all sections of the society, the merit will never be compromised, and in so far as my own High Court is concerned, I can assure that the names, whatever are recommended, we will try to follow it up and that as soon as possible the Bombay High Court starts functioning at full strength so that at least the issue of dependency is addressed to some extent."

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in May. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeded CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist Chief Justice and only the second from the Dalit community, after former Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan, who held office in 2007, to occupy the highest judicial office in the country. Justice Gavai has also made it clear that he will not take any post-retirement assignments.

