Bulldozer Razes Pak-Based Terrorist's House In Kashmir's Pulwama

The house of a terrorist is razed by a bulldozer in Jammu and Kashmir

In a first bulldozer action against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have demolished the house of a terrorist in Pulwama.

Officials said the home of Ashique Nengroo, a Pakistan-based terrorist, was built on encroached government land at Pulwama district's Rajpora.

The bulldozers were pressed into service to demolish the two-storey house at New Colony neighbourhood. The police accompanied the demolition team.

Nengroo moved to Pakistan in 2019. He is suspected be behind several terror attacks.

A few months ago, Nengroo's brother Manzoor Ahmad, a cook, was killed.

The police said Manzoor was killed due to rivalry among terrorist groups and his bullet-riddled body was found at an orchard in Shopian.