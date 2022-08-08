'Bulldozer Action Pretence': Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP On Noida Politician

The Noida police has invoked the Gangster Act against Mr Tyagi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the BJP over the demolition of an illegal structure on the property of the main accused in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society case.

Bulldozers today rolled into the housing society and brought down the illegal structures by a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman. Shrikant Tyagi, who says he is from the BJP's Kisan Morcha - a claim refuted by the BJP - is on the run.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction of the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is pretence. The government is avoiding answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

क्या इतने सालों से भाजपा सरकार को नहीं पता था कि नोएडा के भाजपा नेता का निर्माण अवैध है? बुलडोजर कार्रवाई दिखावटी है। इन सवालों के जवाब से सरकार बच रही है



एक महिला के साथ खुलेआम अभद्रता व 10-15 गुंडे भेजकर महिलाओं को धमकाने की हिम्मत उसे कौन दे रहा है? कौन है जो उसको बचाता रहा? pic.twitter.com/3tICtFylMw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022

"Who gave him the courage to misbehave with a woman and send 10-15 goons to threaten her? Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish?" she asked.

Authorities along with police personnel reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida today and demolished the illegal structure at the property of Mr Tyagi. Police have also detained Mr Tyagi's supporters who created a ruckus at the housing society following an incident involving Mr Tyagi and a woman.

The Noida police has invoked the Gangster Act against Mr Tyagi and has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.