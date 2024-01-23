Bulldozer Action In Mumbai Where Clashes Took Place After Ram Temple Rally

Bulldozer action in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Bulldozers - escorted by a large force of police and security personnel - have torn down "illegal" constructions in Mumbai's Mira Road suburb, which saw violence before and after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Police said 15 "illegal" properties in the area are being bulldozed - an experiment initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government and then followed by several other BJP-led states against criminals even as various detractors question the authority and legality of such action.

Videos of the incidents from Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, the latter hours after the contentious consecration of the temple - many of which were widely shared on social media - showed two groups throwing stones at each other.

By Monday night police had arrested over a dozen people in connection with the clashes, which erupted as a Shri Ram Shobha Yatra was passing through Mira Road's Naya Nagar area. The procession, which had cars and bikes with saffron flags, was attacked by a mob with stones, police said, adding some people were injured in the incident.

The mob also vandalised the cars with stones and sticks, they said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X Monday night that "anyone trying to disrupt law and order" in the state would be punished severely.

"The complete details of the incident in the Naya Nagar area of Mira-Bhyander were taken last night only. I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am Monday."

"Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale told reporters the conflict broke out 11 pm on Sunday "when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in three-four vehicles..."

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

Mr Bajbale later said the situation had been brought under control and a flag march conducted.