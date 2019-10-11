7 Dead As Bus Runs Over People Sleeping On Pavement In Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr: The seven who died were sleeping on the pavement when the bus ran over them.

Seven people - four women and three children of a family - died in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after a bus ran over them early this morning.

The victims, who were on a pilgrimage, were sleeping on the pavement when the private bus crushed them.

The incident took place near Gangaghat in Bulandshar's Narora.

According to initial reports, the victims were from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and were returning from Naraura Ghat after taking a dip in the Ganga river.

The driver is missing after the accident, the police said.

All bodies have been sent for post mortem.

(With inputs from IANS)

