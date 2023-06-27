"Swades Moment Of My Life": UP Cop On Getting Electricity To Elderly Woman

The IPS officer shared a video capturing the moment when power reached the woman's home

Cinema often becomes a canvas for striking realities. And sometimes, a beautiful story inspires a heart-touching recreation in real life.

This has come true in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district when a woman office of the Indian Police Service (IPS) lived the 'Swades' movement of her life.

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares@Uppolice@bulandshahrpolpic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

The cop, Anukriti Sharma, shared on social media how police's efforts to bring electricity to the home of a 70-year-old woman bore fruit. Ms Sharma is a 2020 batch IPS officer, currently posted as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr.

The video showed the elderly woman smiling ear to ear as the power lines to her home were put in place. And then a bulb came alive, but what shone brighter was the joy on Ms Noorjahan's face.

The sight brought back memories of the timeless scene in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in which an old woman mumbles "bijli" when a bulb comes alive and marks the entry of electric supply to a village.

Ms Sharma was also seen pulling close a fan and the elderly woman responded by a pat on the cop's shoulder, expressing gratitude that cannot be put into words.

There were also happy frames of senior police officers and Ms Noorjahan feeding sweets to each other.

The woman, who is extremely poor and lives alone, had approached the 'police chaupal' with her request for an electricity connection. The cops then took the necessary steps and bought the fan and bulb from police funds.

In a video, the woman IPS officer said that the police are holding regular meetings to bridge the distance between the people and the force. "In one of our chaupals, Ms Noorjahan came and told us that her home does not have electricity yet. She is very poor, and a widow who has been living alone since her daughter's wedding. We then resolved to bring light to her home. We coordinated with the power supply department to get a power connection to her home and also got her a bulb and a fan from police funds," the officer said.