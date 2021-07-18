3-Storey Building Collapses In Gurgaon, Several Feared Trapped

Visuals showed crowd around the rubble of the building.

Several people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur village this evening. Rescue and relief operation teams are present on the spot, officials said.

"Three to four people are likely to be trapped under the rubble, according to the information provided by the guards here. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Deswal.

Haryana: A three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area; rescue operation underway



"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade & police department present at the spot & are undertaking the rescue operation," says DCP Rajiv Deswal pic.twitter.com/FVmETcchbo — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The incident happened around 7 PM, they said.

Khawaspur village is situated on Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar Tehsil of Gurugram.