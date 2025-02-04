Budget Session Day 3 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. He will address the Lok Sabha a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the India-China border row, a US invite to the PM, Make In India and claims of voters being added to constituencies in Maharashtra where the BJP registered a win.

In both the Houses, the Minimum Support Price is likely to come up. While questions in the Lok Sabha will ask whether the committee for providing legal guarantee for MSP has submitted a report, the question in Rajya Sabha asked whether the target for procurement of wheat and paddy was done at MSP in the last three years.

The Budget Session began on January 31, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget on February 1. The first part of the ongoing Budget session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. Since the session began, the Opposition has raised slogans demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede, while also criticising the government for not publishing a list of those who died in the January 29 incident.

Live Updates From Day 4 Of Budget Session: