Budget Session Day 3 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. He will address the Lok Sabha a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the India-China border row, a US invite to the PM, Make In India and claims of voters being added to constituencies in Maharashtra where the BJP registered a win.
In both the Houses, the Minimum Support Price is likely to come up. While questions in the Lok Sabha will ask whether the committee for providing legal guarantee for MSP has submitted a report, the question in Rajya Sabha asked whether the target for procurement of wheat and paddy was done at MSP in the last three years.
The Budget Session began on January 31, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget on February 1. The first part of the ongoing Budget session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. Since the session began, the Opposition has raised slogans demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede, while also criticising the government for not publishing a list of those who died in the January 29 incident.
Live Updates From Day 4 Of Budget Session:
Recap | President's Address Same Laundry List: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the address of the President to the two Houses was similar to the one made last year, and claimed that it was the same "laundry list" of things the government has done.
Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on January 31, Gandhi said successive governments, be it the UPA or the present NDA, have not been able to tackle unemployment and give a clear-cut answer to youth about employment.
He also said 'Make in India' was a good idea, but the prime minister "pretty much failed".
Quick Recap: Uproar Over Maha Kumbh Stampede, Opposition Walks Out
An uproar erupted in both the Lower and Upper Houses of the Parliament, with Opposition MPs continuously raising slogans against the government over several issues, including the Mahakumbh stampede.
Soon, Opposition MPs walked out, but returned after the Question Hour was over.
Similar protests and sloganeering were also witnessed in the Rajya Sabha.
A stampede incident occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela on the second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amawasya, which claimed at least 30 lives and around 60 individuals were injured in the incident.