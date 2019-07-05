Scheme To Modernize Fishery Sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2019: Scheme To Modernize Fishery Sector, Nirmalaya Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' to modernize the fishery sector.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said fishing and fishermen were closely aligned with farming and were crucial to rural India.

"Through the focussed Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Department of Fishery Management will establish robust fishery management framework," she said.

"This will address critical gaps in value chain including infrastructure modernization, traceability, production, productivity, post-harvest and quality control," she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability