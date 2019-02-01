"Rs 17 A Day An Insult": Rahul Gandhi Shreds Farmers' Handout In Budget

The farmer scheme, called PM-Kisan, was widely anticipated as the government struggles to calm farmers' anger ahead of the national election, due by May.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2019 15:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Rs 17 A Day An Insult': Rahul Gandhi Shreds Farmers' Handout In Budget

Rahul Gandhi said this is an insult to the farmers.


New Delhi: 

In a fierce takedown of the government's Interim Budget, which includes an annual income support of Rs 6,000 for small farmers, Rahul Gandhi described Rs 17 a day "an insult" to farmers in a tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," tweeted the Congress president, with the hashtag #AakhriJumlaBudget.

The farmer scheme, called PM-Kisan, was widely anticipated as the government struggles to calm farmers' anger ahead of the national election, due by May.

The government announced that small and marginal farmers, who own less than two acres of land, will receive direct annual handouts of around Rs 6,000 rupees, at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore to the government.

The money would be deposited directly to their bank accounts in installments of Rs 2,000.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Budget 2019Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi On Budget 2019
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetMarket LiveLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProJioBudget in HindiBudget 2019 - 20Budget Highlights

................................ Advertisement ................................