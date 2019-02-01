Budget 2019: Minister Jayant Sinha Hilariously Photobombed, Video Goes Viral

Jayant Sinha's photobomber has gone viral on social media.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha was photobombed at parliament today and the result had social media in splits. A video that is being widely shared shows Jayant Sinha, the junior finance minister, talking to reporters on the budget presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal when a girl behind him looks straight into the camera and sticks out her tongue multiple times.

So while Mr Sinha, unaware of what is happening behind him, weighs in on the budget and the opposition's disappointment, the photobomber has a field day making faces and displaying her tongue.



On Twitter, some called it the "best pic" of budget day. Her cheeky stunt left many going ROFL. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

The budget included big announcements such as full tax rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh and a major income support scheme for farmers.