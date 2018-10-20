BSP Releases Second List Of Candidates For Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls

The Mayawati-led party has forged an alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has released its second list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. The Mayawati-led party has forged an alliance with former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India, and will contest 33 Assembly seats.

The BSP's lone sitting MLA Keshav Prasad Chandra has been re-nominated from Jaijaipur while Aji Jogi's daughter-in-law Richa Jogi has been fielded from Akaltara seat,

BSP's state president Omprakash Bachpayi will contest from Nawagarh.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20 and counting of votes will be on December 11.

As per the alliance agreement, the JCC (J) will contest 55 seats, the BSP 33 and the CPI will contest the Sukma and Dantewada seats.

In the previous Chhattisgarh assembly polls in 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP and Independent one each in the 90-member House.

