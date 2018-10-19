No Bail For BSP Leader's Son Who Waved A Gun, To Be In Jail Till Monday

Ashish Pandey to be in jail till Monday, said the Patiala House Court in Delhi

A court in Delhi has dismissed the bail plea of Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP lawmaker, who arrested for flashing a gun at a five-star hotel on October 14. The court has extended his judicial custody till Monday.



On Thursday, the gun and vehicle of Mr Pandey was seized by the police from his family home in Lucknow. Over 50 people, including Mr Pandey's father, uncle and 12 employees of Hyatt Regency, were interrogated by the police and all offices and homes of the family members and friends in Lucknow and eastern Uttar Pradesh have been searched.



"The weapon used in the incident has been recovered and seized. The vehicle used has also been seized by the police in Lucknow. The identities of the three women have been ascertained and their role is being verified," said the Delhi Police in a statement.



The statement of Mr Pandey has been recorded yesterday and the sequence of events as narrated by him is being verified. In a video after surrendering, Mr Pandey said that he did not "brandish" the gun. "It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl; she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures," he said.



The three women, who were with Mr Pandey seen in the video, allegedly egging him to threaten the woman and her male friend during a fight at the hotel, have been identified but it is not clear whether they have left the country. The team investigating the case is in touch with the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) to find out their whereabouts say police sources.