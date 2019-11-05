BSP Chief Mayawati To Chair Meet Over Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Debacle

BSP chief Mayawati has called district presidents, zonal in-charges, other office-bearers to the meet

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will chair a meeting on November 6 to deliberate over the party's performance in the UP bypolls.

The BSP party chief has called for a meeting of district presidents, zonal in-charges and other concerned office-bearers.

According to sources, changes in organisation structure may be discussed during the meeting.

Of the 11 seats that were contested in the recently held UP bypolls, BSP did not win even a single seat. The BJP retained all eight seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won on three others.

Eight seats, of the 11, were held earlier by the BJP and Pratapgarh was represented by BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) seats were held by the SP and BSP, respectively.

