BSF Not First Line Of Defence But First Wall Of Defence: Rajnath Singh

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh praised the BSF for its role in preventing smuggling and fake currency notes. New Delhi: There's no sacrifice bigger than laying down one's life for the nation, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Investiture Ceremony on Tuesday as he presented the police medals for gallantry and meritorious services to the BSF personnel.



Mr Singh said that the country is proud of the sacrifices made by the Security Forces while defending the country. He said the BSF is not the "first line of defence" but "first wall of defence".



He underlined the role of BSF in defending borders and said, "To defend our borders is our responsibility but responsibilities have no borders."



He further praised the BSF for its role in preventing smuggling and fake currency notes across the borders.



Without naming Pakistan, Mr Singh that it was an "irony" that despite India wanting peace with its neighbours, a particular country was not "mending its ways."



"This (Pakistan's acts) can be a subject of research and these activities of the neighbour are hard to understand," Mr Singh said.



"It is India which gave the message of peace to the world and we always aspire to maintain peace with our neighbouring countries but one of our neighbours does everything to disturb peace," he added.



He reiterated that the force was giving a "befitting reply" to these unprovoked incidents, especially those taking place along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in the Jammu region for the last few days.



He further said that our forces have been restrained not to fire first but in case of any assault they know how to retaliate.



He added that his government, from early this year, has started providing the operational casualty certificate to the families of those Central Armed Police Forces personnel who are killed in the line of duty. The defence forces also give the families of their killed troops such a certificate.



He also said that a web portal has been launched to redress the grievances of the CAPF personnel.



Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the LoC this year with over 700 such incidents being reported this year, which have left a total of 39 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.



The home minister said the Narendra Modi government's ambitious plan to completely seal its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh using technology gadgets and 'smart fences' is a "work in progress."



"In few months, the work should get completed," he said.



