BSF Jawan Shoots Two Colleagues In North Bengal, Surrenders

The incident took place at the India-Bangladesh border. (Representational image)

Two BSF soldiers were shot dead by a constable of their unit in the early hours today in Bengal's North Dinajpur district. The unit's company commander had to persuade the constable for a long time to drop his weapon.

The constable was taken into custody as soon as he surrendered.

An enquiry has been ordered by the BSF into the incident that took place at the India-Bangladesh border at Bhatun village under Raiganj police station.

Commandant Mahendra Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar reportedly died on the spot. It is not clear why the assailant constable Uttam Sutradhar opened fire.

The local police rushed to the spot on learning of the incident. The district superintendent of police Sumit Kumar is overseeing the situation.

He is reported to have said that the incident took place around 3:30 am. According to initial information, there wer no known reasons for Constable's animosity towards his fellow soldiers.