BSF Jawan Missing After Falling Into River While Chasing Cattle Smugglers

Three teams of NDRF were searching for the jawan, the BSF said (Representational photo)

A BSF jawan went missing after falling into a river while chasing cattle smugglers on a boat at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a statement said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the jawan was chasing the smugglers on the Bhagirathi river, the BSF statement said.

A BSF patrol team spotted cattle smugglers at the river, it said.

"While moving towards the smugglers on a boat, it faced heavy turbulence in the middle of the river due to which constable Amit Kumar fell into high water current and has been missing since then," it added.

Three teams of NDRF were searching for Kumar, the BSF said.