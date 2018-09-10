BSF Hands Over Pak Intruder Who Crossed Over Accidentally: Officials

Nothing incriminating was found on the man, a BSF official said (Representational)

The BSF Sunday handed over a Pakistani intruder, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory, back to the Pakistani Rangers, officials said.

The BSF had apprehended Hanif, a resident of Village Rattanwala in Kasur district on Saturday.

BSF officials said Hanif was found roaming near the border out post (BOP), Maboke, around 5 pm.

During the search of the Pakistani national, a necklace and soap was recovered but nothing incriminating was found, they said.

Later, a flag meeting was held on request of Pakistani Rangers at BOP Maboke following which Hanif was handed over back to them after the completion of necessary formalities, they said.