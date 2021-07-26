BS Yediyurappa Breaks Down, Will Resign Today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was speaking at the two-year anniversary of his government.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down today in the state assembly and announced his resignation, ending weeks of speculation raised by unrelenting calls for his removal by a section of the BJP in the state.

"I will resign after lunch," Mr Yediyurappa announced in a tearful speech in which he talked about being tested constantly in the two years of his fourth term power.

The announcement was widely anticipated but Mr Yediyurappa kept everyone guessing till yesterday.

"When (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was Prime Minister he asked me to be a minister at the Centre. But I said I will be in Karnataka," said Mr Yediyurappa as he began his speech.

The BJP had grown in Karnataka, the 78-year-old said, adding: "It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid."

Mr Yediyurappa dropped big hints on Sunday that his exit could come through any time.

Last evening, he told reporters that he had heard "nothing till now" from the BJP.

"Nothing has come till now... In the morning there is a programme to mark two years of government. I will speak about the achievements in those two years. After that, you will know the progress," he told reporters.

"I have decided that I will work till the very last minute. I already said two months ago that I was ready to resign whenever I was asked to. I will say it again - until now I have got no message from the centre. As soon as it comes, if they ask me to continue I will. If not, I will resign and work for that party," he said.

The buzz about his exit, an undercurrent in Karnataka for months now amid resentment against Mr Yediyurappa and his son, became louder when he suddenly flew to Delhi by chartered flight earlier this month to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

After his meeting with PM Modi, Mr Yediyurappa said he had not been asked to resign. Days later, he said he was ready to resign whenever he was asked to.

Mr Yediyurappa, the BJP's first and only Chief Minister in the south, took power in 2019 after a dramatic coup that saw the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government crashing after the abrupt resignation of 18 rebels. The rebels later joined the BJP and contested elections. Many of them were accommodated in Mr Yediyurappa's cabinet.

But Mr Yediyurappa never could keep all factions happy. Disgruntled BJP leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and legislative council member AH Vishwanath repeatedly attacked him over corruption allegations and accused him of letting his son Vijayendra interfere in every ministry.