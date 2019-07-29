'Will Prove Majority 100%', BS Yediyurappa Says Ahead Of Trust Vote

"I will prove my majority 100%," BS Yediyurappa said.

Ahead of a trust vote in the assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he was confident of proving majority in the house. "On Monday, I will prove my majority 100%," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

BS Yediyurappa, who took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday, had announced that he would seek trust vote of his government today.

On Sunday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel lawmakers under the anti-defection law, taking the total number of disqualified legislators to 17. The disqualifications will not have any direct impact on the trust vote today.

The effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who will cast vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104.

BJP, along with the support of one independent, has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the HD Kumaraswamy's government during the trust vote.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly, in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.

