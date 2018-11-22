Bru Tribals In North Tripura To Vote In Mizoram's Kanhmun Village

A total of 12,037 Bru voters are residing in six relief camps in North Tripura

Bru voters residing in North Tripura would exercise their franchise at Kanhmun village in Mizoram's Mamit district during the Assembly polls, the Election Commission said Thursday.

The EC took a decision in this regard on Wednesday. While 15 polling stations have been set up for them in a playground, six have come up inside the indoor stadium across it, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram, Ashish Kundra, said.

Six officers have been deployed there, the CEO said, adding that all sector magistrates and booth-level officers would reach the polling premises by Friday morning.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the area, he said.

Village leaders and civil societies have pledged that the Bru voters would be welcomed with food and drinks at the polling stations, the CEO said.

A total of 12,037 Bru voters are residing in six relief camps in North Tripura, election officials said.

The Brus had fled Mizoram following ethnic clashes in 1997. The place of voting for Bru voters in Tripura relief camps has been a bone of contention, leading to the replacement of the then chief electoral officer, S B Shashank, less than two weeks ahead of the election to the 40-member House.

Mr Shashank had been accused of facilitating voting by Bru voters in the relief camps of Tripura.

Polling for the 40-member state Assembly will be held on November 28.