BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath Dies After Heart Attack At 63

Opposition BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath passed away early on Sunday at a private hospital here following a heart attack. He was 63.

Maganti Gopinath, who defeated Congress leader and former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls, was admitted to the AIG Hospitals on June 5 after a massive heart attack.

He was declared dead at 5.45 am on Sunday, the hospital said.

A former TDP leader, Maganti Gopinath served as the party's Hyderabad unit president and was elected from Jubilee Hills on a TDP ticket in 2014.

He joined the ruling BRS (then TRS) in 2016 when several other TDP legislators also joined the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

He was re-elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket in 2018 and again in 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS president KCR, TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders paid floral tributes to the remains of Gopianath at his residence.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, BJP MP K Laxman and several other leaders attended the funeral of Maganti Gopinath at the 'Maha Prasthanam' crematorium here on Sunday evening.

The funeral was held with state honours as decided by the ruling government.

