'BRS Corruption On One Side, Congress On Another': Telangana BJP Chief

On the last day of campaigning in Telangana, BJP State President, G Kishan Reddy said that the government should not fall into the hands of the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and urged everyone to vote for the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, G Kishan Reddy said "Telangana assembly campaigning to end in some time. The elections are going to be held on 30 November. The people should win in this election. The government should not fall into the hands of BRS and Congress. As PM said, to bless BJP I once again urge everyone to vote for BJP. Telangana people have fought many agitations. There is BRS corruption on one side and Congress corruption on the other side. People should teach them a lesson in coming elections."

He further emphasized that BJP is not a B team to anyone but it is a Telangana development team.

"We are not B team to anyone, we are people's team, we are welfare team, we are Telangana development team. The BJP karyakartas (workers) are 10% and 90% are common people in the PM Modi's roadshow yesterday," Kishan Reddy added.

On the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support during his mega rally and said that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice.

"Immense gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support! It's clear that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice, reflecting our commitment to the state's progress and prosperity," PM Modi posted in a video on his X (Formerly Twitter).

In a run-up to the state assembly elections, PM Modi on Monday held a mega roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Modi received a roaring welcome from the massive crowd gathered for his roadshow.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP K Laxman also joined the Prime Minister for the roadshow.

