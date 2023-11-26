BRS, Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi's Party All Identical: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The BJP is the only party that is saying different things, Himanta Biswa Sarma said (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are identical political entities as they have an ideological alignment of advocating reservations for Muslims.

Earlier today, the Assam Chief Minister arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha and received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders.

"If you see the manifesto of BRS, Congress, and AIMIM, they have talked about giving reservations to Muslims. The BJP is the only party that is saying different things, other parties are saying the same thing. Ideologically they (BRS, Congress and AIMIM) are the one and the same," he said in Odisha.

Telangana Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.

