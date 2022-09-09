Britain's King Charles Addresses A Nation In Mourning

Britain's King Charles addressed a nation in mourning on Friday following the death of his mother and the country's figurehead, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

The death of the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has drawn condolences from around the world.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

* Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, she is mourned deeply. I promise the life long service in all the countries. There's a deep sense of gratitude where my mother has served.

* The affection, admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all.

* As the queen herself did her service with dedication, I also pledge my dedication to the constitution. I shall endevour to serve you with loyalty and love.

* I solemnly pledge to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

* Camila becomes my queen consort, she wil bring devotion to duty and as my heir, William, will succeed me and take on the responsibility of Prince of Wales.

* I want to also express love for Harry and Meghan as they build their life overseas.

* To my darling mumma, as you begin your last journey, thank you for your service, may flights of angel sing to thy rest.