BJP Leaders Support Seers Body Seeking Law For Ram Temple

The demand for a law for construction of the Ram temple has been growing. (Representational)

A number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ministers including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday seconded a demand by Hindu seers for an ordinance or law for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress on the other hand accused the BJP of remembering Ram temple when the election approaches and said the BJP also knows that any ordinance will be unconstitutional as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

Speaking at an event at Bikaner in Rajasthan, Yogi Adityanath said: "Light an extra lamp for Lord Ram this Diwali as you see your sentiments taking shape, because the work will soon begin there (Ayodhya). The time has come to fulfil that resolve. After Deepawali, we will move forward."

Union Minister Uma Bharti said no one could stop a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"A grand temple will be built, nobody can stop it. Rama Lalla will keep presiding where he is now," she said.

Giriraj Singh, another Union Minister, said in Bihar's Nawada that "no power in the world" could come in the way of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The (Supreme) Court has taken several matters in the middle of the night. So if they have time for terrorists, why not for Ram who is the object of faith for 125 crore Indians? People had high hopes, their hopes were dashed and that is why they are filled with anger. No power in the world can come in the way of Ram Mandir," Singh said.

Minister of State for Law and Justice P.P. Chaudhary said he "personally" felt that a law should be brought for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir should certainly be built. We want a judgment on this at the earliest. It is the desire of 85 per cent of the population that a judgment on it should come fast," Chaudhary said.

"I cannot speak on behalf of the government, but my personal opinion is that since the court is taking very long in this matter, a legislation can be brought," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said it was the government's right to decide where to install Lord Ram's idol.

"Whether Ram's idol will be installed or not, nobody has a right to discuss this mater but the government. Government has the right to decide whose idol it installs and where. If there is a need to install Lord Ram's idol, then it is our duty to do it. And people should not worry about it. The opposition at this moment is worried," Sharma said.

The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP's pitch as plain politics ahead of elections.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan told the media that the party has cleared its stand on the issue. "This matter is pending before the Supreme Court and in such condition bringing an ordinance or private member bill and time to time their (BJP) leaders remarks are completely unconstitutional."

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari said that the Congress party's stand was clear, which is to wait for the court's verdict.

"The Congress party's stand is that we should wait for the court's decision or resolve it through talks," Tiwari said, adding that whatever the BJP leaders were speaking made no sense.

A congregation of Hindu seers here on Sunday demanded the government bring an ordinance or a law for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, stressing that even the courts have to respect the "public sentiments" to India.