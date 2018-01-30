MBA Bride On A Chariot In Rajasthan, Driving Home A Message

An MBA from the UK, Gargi says she wants to tell the world that women are not inferior to men. It is also her way of contributing to her mother Santosh Ahlawat's campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' mission.
Gargi, not her groom, arrived in a chariot to the "Bhandori", a ritual pre-wedding feast for the couple. "It is the groom who comes on a horse, but I changed it," Gargi said with pride.
In a state that is known for its patriarchal ways, Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan has been praised by the centre for showing remarkable progress in implementing the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. The district had the lowest sex ratio in the country in but over the last four years, it has achieved the highest rate, according to the government's census data. The state has also won the Nari Shakti award from the President in May 2017.