'Breaking Bad' In Chennai: Chemistry Student Hired To Cook Meth, 7 Arrested

The police recovered 45 grams of meth, 2 laptops, and 7 phones during the raid. (Representational)

In an episode straight out of the iconic show 'Breaking Bad', a chemistry student found himself in the role of real-life Walter White, hired to manufacture meth by a drug syndicate in Chennai. The group had set up a secret laboratory in the city to produce the highly addictive drug. However, their plans were foiled when the Chennai police busted their operations leading to the arrest of seven people.

Among those arrested are five engineering graduates and a postgraduate student of Chemistry studying at a prestigious college in Chennai. He was also a gold medallist in his Bachelor of Science course at another institution.

The group of young graduates started drug peddling by selling small quantities of methamphetamine procured from a man called Arun Kumar, who has an assault case registered against him. Later, the idea of manufacturing the drug themselves struck them and they brought the chemistry student into the picture. They then procured required chemicals for the manufacturing.

One of those arrested told his parents he was opening a cafe and took some money from them. "His parents had borrowed money to help him, thinking he was aspiring to start a business," said a police officer.

When the police busted the group, they raided their laboratory and recovered 245 grams of methamphetamine, 2 laptops, and 7 mobile phones. The probe led to the arrest of the seven men, including the engineering graduates and the chemistry student. The police are now looking for two more men, Arun Kumar and Karthik, who are believed to be involved in the drug trade.

As part of the ongoing campaign against narcotics, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today urged young people to stay away from drugs.