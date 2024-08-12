'Brazen, Strongly Disapprove': Supreme Court On UP Delaying Convicts' Applications

The Supreme Court today rapped Uttar Pradesh for not complying with court-mandated timelines on the remission application of convicts.

"We strongly disapprove. This is not done. Why is UP not complying with our orders? We will not leave you like this," a two-judge bench comprising of Justices Abhay Oka and Augustine George Masih said hearing a convict's plea seeking remission in accordance with the applicable policy of the state.

The court criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for sitting on remission pleas, violating the fundamental rights of convicts. "This is brazen. He is playing with the fundamental rights of convicts. We strongly disapprove. This is not done," Justice Oka remarked.

The court took strong exception when the counsel for the state government again sought time stating that the "competent authority is on leave".

"How can you take 2-4 months even after we pass an order," the court said.

In April, the Supreme Court granted six weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government. On July 10, when the matter came up for hearing, the top court was informed that the state government had not passed any order despite jail authorities favourably recommending the petitioner's case.

The court has directed the state to produce an affidavit naming officers responsible for delaying the process and provide necessary correspondence by August 14. The matter will next be heard on August 20.