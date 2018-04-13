'BR Ambedkar Was Not Allowed To Touch Water In School': 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Dalit Icon

Ambedkar Jayanti: BR Ambedkar was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad.

New Delhi: Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar - the man who gave India its Constitution. Fondly called Baba Saheb, he was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. For this reason, he is revered as a Dalit icon. He also fought for economic and social rights of women. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved," Dr Ambedkar had said, as quoted in The Ultimate Book of Quotations.