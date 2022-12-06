"His Struggles Gave Hope To Millions": PM Modi's Tribute To BR Ambedkar

PM Modi, along with President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar, paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar at the Parliament complex.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He, along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid floral tributes to him at the Parliament complex.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

