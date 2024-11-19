Boy Killed, Girl Critical As Speeding Car Crashes Into UP School's Wall

The accident occurred outside Thakur Vishambhar Nath Inter College.

An eight-year-old boy was killed and a five-year-old girl was grievously injured after a speeding vehicle that went out of control struck them, before crashing into the compound wall of a school, in Kanpur on Monday.

According to the police, all the four occupants of the car, including the driver, were in an inebriated state when the accident occurred outside Thakur Vishambhar Nath Inter College in Tatya Tope Nagar. Empty liquor bottles were recovered from the vehicle later. One person, Shanu, has been held so far, police added.

The deceased was identified as Aryan Sachan, a resident of Gujaini village in Kanpur Dehat. The injured was identified as Khushi from Baisoya village, also in Kanpur Dehat.

"A speeding car arrived outside Thakur Vishambhar Nath Inter College and knocked down two children, who were playing in the area. The vehicle then crashed into the boundary wall of the institute. The two children sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital. One of them, Aryan, succumbed to injuries while the other child, Khushi, is critical," Assistant Commissioner Of Police Manjay Singh said.

"Necessary action will be taken against the accused," he added.

An eye witness claimed that the incident took place around 2pm. The car first ran over the girl and then knocked down the boy, she said.

Local residents staged a protest after a JCB was sent to remove the damaged vehicle and clear the debris in the area.

